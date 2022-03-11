Benedict Cumberbatch shows his support for Ukraine at SBIFF

Benedict Cumberbatch expressed his support to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, at the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

On Thursday, the Sherlock star, who attended the Cinema Vaguard Award Ceremony during the festival, was seen holding a Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the country.

He was handed the flag by an audience member at the festival that took place at the Arlington Theatre in California. “Stand united with Ukraine,” the Imitation Game actor shouted out as he left the stage.

Earlier in February, the Doctor Strange star spoke about the crisis in Ukraine when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I can’t speak today... without acknowledging the obvious of what’s happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity,” he said.

Cumberbatch added, “We can’t stand back anymore. This is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude.

“We need to act, and there are things you can do. You can support organizations. You can support those who help refugees on the ground. You can support human rights organizations.”