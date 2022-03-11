BTS' Jimin unveils two new tattoos amid 'Permission To Dance' concerts: pics

BTS ARMY is trying its best to stay calm after spotting a couple of new ink tattoos on Jimin’s body as he continued setting stage on fire during Permission To Dance on Stage in Seoul concert on March 10.

As the septet took the charge to rule over fans’ hearts during the first night of the three-day show at Olympic Stadium in South Korean capital, eagle-eyed concertgoers noticed a new addition to the singer’s tattoo collection.

Pictures of the 26–year-old K-pop idol from the event are making rounds on the internet where Jimin can be seen dressed up in long-sleeved black shirt.

Towards the end of the concert, the Serendipity singer turned away from the camera to show off his a crescent moon inked on the back of neck.

To concertgoers’ surprise, that wasn’t all as the Promise hit-maker also got a small, less visible tattoo behind his ear.

Coming across the viral pictures, netizens took over the social media to pour love over Jimin’s tattoos making it trend worldwide on Twitter.



