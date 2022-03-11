Kim Kardashian, 'emo girl' North post goth TikTok video after Kanye West revolt

Kim Kardashian is seemingly poking fun at Kanye West's reservations around daughter North joining TikTok.
Turning to their joint account, Kim and North channelled their inner gothic queens as they lip synced to Machine Gun Kelly and WILLOW's Emo Girl. The duo was also accompanied by Kourntey Kardashian's daughter Penelope.
The trio wore black makeup streaming down their face, as they rocked their looks for the night.
"I fell in love with an emo girl," they sang as North showed off her braces.
The clip comes after Kanye turned to his Instagram earlier in the year, to explain his concerns around North being on TikTok.
"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?" Kanye asked fans.
In Kim's lengthy response, the 41-year-old explained the avenue is necessary for North,8, and her creative energy.
"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness," Kim wrote in an Instagram Story.
"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she concluded.
Jennifer Aniston shares how she prioritises health in new interview
Britney Spears talks about terrible and abusive time under father's conservatorship
Prince Andrew could lose public funded security after settling out o court
Josh Peck is known for starring in Nickelodeon’s famed show 'Drake and Josh'
Zoe Kravitz aims to start a family with boyfriend Channing Tatum
Grimes admits Elon Musk in the love of her life