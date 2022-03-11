Adnan Syed case: Kim Kardashian says she can't believe DNA was not tested

Kim Kardashian is hopeful that Adnan Syed would get justice years after he was arrested on the charges of a murder.

She took to Instagram to react to reports that prosecutors and the attorney for Adnan Syed, the Maryland man at the center of the first season of the "Serial" podcast, have requested new DNA testing that could exonerate him more than 20 years after his murder conviction.

The reality TV star shared screenshot of a new item published in People.com and wrote, "I cannot believe the DNA was not tested!!! This is such a win for Adnan Syed"

The office of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Syed's lawyer have asked for new testing of clothing and other items recovered from Syed's ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was found dead in a Baltimore park in 1999. They filed the joint request Thursday.

Syed, who has maintained his innocence, was convicted of Lee's murder in 2000. He appealed the case but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear it in 2019. Syed remains imprisoned in Maryland on a life sentence.