Game of Thrones co-creator addresses calls for spinoff series

Game of Thrones’ co-creator breaks down the duo’s plans despite calls for a spinoff series.

This revelation has come shortly after HBO announced intentions to release a spinoff for the world-renowned series under the name House of the Dragon.

While the network is open to expansion, the original creators for the series, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have no interest in returning.

During their latest interview with Entertainment Weekly Weiss was the first to chime in and admit, All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show.”

“When I say 11 years, it was full-on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years. It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved with in that world that we lived.”

“It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses.”

Before concluding he also revealed, “We never saw more ‘Game of Thrones’ shows [as] something that made sense for us to be involved with, given where we were just as people at the time we were done with the original.”