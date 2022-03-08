Kelly Clarkson sings ‘I Will Always Love You' cover to honor Dolly Parton at ACM awards

Kelly Clarkson won over hearts of her millions of fans with her touching rendition of song I will always love you as she paid tribute to country legend Dolly Parton at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

At the star-studded event, held on Monday, the Because of You crooner, 39, took to the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to honor Parton.

After her performance, she greeted the iconic singer on stage and the audience gave her standing ovation.

After Clarkson’s performance, Parton, 76, said, “I know that Whitney is smiling down tonight.” Remembering singer Whitney Houston, she continued, "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off — slinging snot in every direction and tears."

"But anyway, that was an amazing job!" said Parton. She also took the stage for a performance of Big Dreams and Faded Jeans with Kelsea Ballerini from her upcoming album Run, Rose, Run.

Earlier, Clarkson had revealed the exciting news that she was paying tribute to Parton during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show last month, saying, "I love her so much."