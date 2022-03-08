Avril Lavigne is all love for beau Mod Sun, shares details of their collaboration

Avril Lavigne gushed over her boyfriend Mod Sun in a recent interview

The Love It When You Hate Me singer told the Us Weekly, “I mean, he’s a really incredible songwriter and like when we met, I loved his song Karma. I was like, ‘Who did you write this with and who produced it?’”

The 37-year-old singer went on saying, “And he was like, ‘John Feldmann.’ And so we got together to work because I was a fan of his music and he introduced me to John Feldmann and then the three of us just wrote so many songs and had so much fun together.”

Sharing with the news outlet how her boyfriend supports her, Lavigne added, “He really complimented, like, a lot of my ideas and really understood my vision. They all really understood me as an artist.”

Lavigne started dating Mod Sun in February 2021 and he has even inked a tattoo of her name on his neck.