Romeo Beckham gives tough competition to Justin Bieber with singing skills

David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham is turning heads around with his singing skills as he recently gave fans a glimpse of his melodious vocals.
Taking to Instagram Story, the 19-year-old posted a short video of serenading Chris Brown’s super-hit song With You which was also covered by Justin Bieber earlier.
The footballer, donning casual attire, captioned the clip, "What you think Justin Bieber? You think I'm ready for Wembley?"
The video comes just week after his younger brother Cruz Beckham shared his aspiration to launch career as a singer.
The 17-year-old also confirmed that he’s all set to collaborate with writers who worked with the Baby singer.
“We’ve just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together,” he expressed his wish to follow in mother Victoria Beckham’s footsteps and break charts as Spice Girls’ Wannabe did 25 years ago.
He also spilled the beans on coming with some lyrics around his ‘personal and real experiences.’
Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were dating.
Frozen star Idina Menzel shows off little Ukrainian girl singing ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen
Katy Perry appeared impressed with a 17-year-old 'American Idol' contestant
Virginia Giuffre is highly likely to want to make a statement
Machine Gun Kelly referred to Meghan Fox as ‘my wife’ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Ireland Baldwin speaks off prevailing struggles holding down caffeine following anxiety attacks