Will Smith expresses gratitude to SAG Awards for recognizing his work

Hollywood’s leading actor Will Smith expressed his gratitude to SAG Awards after winning an award for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a leading role in the film, King Richard.

Smith, is over the moon after receiving his first-ever SAG award at the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards by beating out fellow nominees Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Meanwhile, The Pursuit of Happyness star took the opportunity to appreciate the SAG Awards for recognizing his work on the photo-sharing app.



He captioned it, “Thank You to @sagawards. This is extra special coming from All of You!!”, alongside the photo of his trophy.

Earlier, he appreciated his close relationship with "mentor" Denzel Washington.

"We've spent a lot of time together. So we've been talking, he's always been a mentor for me and he grabbed me and he said, 'This is your year,' " Smith told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Kay Adams after he won his award