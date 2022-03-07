Machine Gun Kelly calls Meghan Fox his 'wife' during recent show

Machine Gun Kelly referred to Meghan Fox as ‘my wife’ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Machine Gun Kelly referred to fiancée Meghan Fox as his ‘wife’ during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While narrating an ‘embarrassing incident’ with his massage therapist diagnosing his allegedly ‘gassy gut’, the Bad Things hit-maker mistakenly called the Till Death actor his ‘wife’.

“My wife is right there! No, no, no,” the singer-rapper said as he made a slip of tongue while he talked about the event.

He also spilled the beans on his wedding plans as he revealed the name of the band he would like to invite to perform.

“Which boy-band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, NSYNC,” the singer replied.

“But which boy-band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS,” MGK disclosed.

Gushing over his meeting with the Dynamite makers, he added, “I met them at the Billboard Awards and they were like stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”