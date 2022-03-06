Georgina Rodriguez paints 'most flattering light' of romance with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez paints 'most flattering light' on romance with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, is being criticised for her Netflix documentary

Clémence Michallon from Independent.co.uk notes how the streaming giant's I Am Georgina paints a picture far from reality. The 28-year-old, who has been dating the Manchester United player for six years and is ready to give birth to his twins in the coming months, is mocked for having 'no reserves' about molding her life.

"Throughout the documentary, Rodríguez appears perfectly content to let her life mold itself around Ronaldo’s. It’s a role she has stepped into fully, seemingly without reserve," began Ms Michallon.

The columnist went on to highlight how the series are all things good, deeming it staged.

"Every reality show has to be at least open to the possibility that its protagonists will be disliked. I Am Georgina is determined to paint Ronaldo and Rodríguez in the most flattering light, skirting any material they could deem truly uncomfortable. For six episodes, it stays on message: the show is here to tell a fairy tale, love story, a rags-to-riches story, and it won’t deviate from it," she adds.

"This tells us who I Am Georgina is for: her fans, millions of whom follow her on Instagram, suggesting the promise of a built-in audience for the show. They have been predictably pleased, calling themselves “obsessed” and congratulating her by way of Instagram comments. For the digital newspaper El Confidencial, Rodríguez’s editorial control makes the end result “quite limited”, as “we cannot see the normal and ordinary person she assures us she is” continues Ms Michallon.

"For the free newspaper 20 minutos, the series is “strange and striking”, giving us access to a world out of reach from most people. And for the daily El País, this is a show “designed for the modest influencers” who “dream of crying in a video while saying: ‘Instagram is not as beautiful as it seems.’” she adds.

Before concluding, she adds, "I Am Georgina stays somewhat stuck in its insistence that it is, in fact, as beautiful as it seems. That fairy tales really do come true, that one person really can get so absurdly lucky and walk off into the sunset. Fans who already know and love its protagonists will find the show custom-made to their needs. But to those who were hoping to get to know them a bit more as people (flawed, messy, complicated), it will ring hollow."