Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice buys lavish country retreat worth millions

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have purchased a lavish country retreat worth millions of pounds.



According to a report by The Sun, the couple have spent over £3.5 million on their retreat in a Cotswolds village, the south central England.

It has six bedrooms, a pool, party barn and paddocks for horses.

The report quoted a source as saying, “It’s the couple’s first marital home and shows they really want to do things their own way.

“It’s not a royal palace but it’s unique to them.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married on July 17, 2020 and welcomed their first child on 18th September 2021.

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew.