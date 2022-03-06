Kris Jenner pokes fun at Kim Kardashian’s hairstyle in childhood photo

Kim Kardashian left fans swooning over her cuteness in an adorable childhood photo which also brought a reaction from her mum Kris Jenner.

Taking to Instagram, the SKIMS founder posted a previously unseen photo of her younger self as she flaunted a glossy pink rain coat and braided-pigtails. The mum-of-three captioned the post, “Baby K.”

Coming across the snap, the 66-year-old TV personality couldn’t hold herself back from poking fun at Kardashian’s hairstyle while she apologized for trying the style out on her.

“Sorry abut the hair I tried,” she commented on the post.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is all-set to take over Hulu with their upcoming realty series.

During her recent conversation with Bustle, the self-proclaimed momager talked about her respecting privacy of the family amidst the show.

“Everybody has their own boundaries. And I think that the discussion was we just have to learn how to respect those boundaries,” she said.

“If Kourtney doesn't want to share certain things, instead of everybody getting annoyed by that or upset by that, it's just really about accepting what works for everybody,” Jenner added.