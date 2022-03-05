Palace slammed for not removing Prince Andrew, Harry as State Counselors: ‘Utterly bizarre’

The Palace’s ‘utterly bizarre’ decision to let Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay Counsellors of State in the UK has been called out.



This call-out has been issued by Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers during an appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There he said, “You’ve got the four Counsellors of State that are currently in place: Charles, William, Andrew and Harry.”



“Now, if two of those Counsellors of State are no longer working royals and the other two are away abroad on behalf of foreign office or the Crown — then it just seems utterly bizarre that there has not been some movement to try and replace Harry and Andrew.”

“The Palace are still not relenting on it; they’re just saying it isn’t a conversation that they’re having with the Government now, which I find absolutely extraordinary.”

“Concerns for the Queen’s health have been heightened since she spent a night in hospital in October and was ordered by doctors to rest.”