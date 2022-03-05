Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s quality control measures called into question

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for their ‘consistent’ ability to produce sub-par, lacklustre and third-rate content for Spotify and Netflix under their contracts.



Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research in the School of Management at Royal Holloway, Pauline Maclaren, has issued this accusation.

She started off by telling Express UK, “It does seem that Harry and Meghan may have over-extended themselves in terms of the Netflix and Spotify deals, although, of course, we have to recognise that producing content does not just happen overnight and high-quality programmes will take many months/years to generate.”

“However, they do seem to be involved in so much at present – building a media empire with insufficient foundations - that it’s hard to see where their focus really lies.”

“Certainly, there is a lot of doubt now surrounding their abilities to produce content at the level and quality required for both media outlets.”