Prince Philip once threatened Queen Elizabeth to put her out of car: Here’s why

British Queen Elizabeth II was once threatened by her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who was known to ‘drive fast’, to throw her out of a car.



This was disclosed by Gyles Brandreth, the royal biographer and a friend of late Prince Philip in a TV program.

Brandreth quoted Prince Philip’s cousin, Countess Mountbatten as saying “I have been in a car with him and I have to say he drives really well, but he can drive fast.”

He further said, “He was a dynamo and he could be impatient.”

Countess Mountbatten told the royal expert that her father, Lord Mountbatten, was once driving with the Queen and Prince Philip through Cowdrey Park and Prince Philip was going too fast.

“The Queen was sort of yelping and drawing in her breath and flinching as he drove so fast.

“And Prince Philip turned to her and said, ‘Look, if you do that once more I will put you out of the car’.