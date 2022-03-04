Kim Kardashian makes small talks with strangers after being declared single

Kim Kardashian is going all out to celebrate a milestone in the ongoing divorce battle with Kanye West as she recently dropped jaws amidst her first public appearance in Los Angeles since being declared legally single.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder arrived at the Revolve event as she looked absolutely stunning in an all-black biker-inspired leather outfit, featuring matching gloves, bags and glasses.

According to People, the 41-year-old fashion mogul appeared to be in a good mood as she made small talk with strangers.

An onlooker shared with the outlet, “Kim got to the Revolve Social Club before it was open. She was in great spirits.”

“Someone commented on her outfits and she replied, 'I remember every outfit I've ever worn’,” the publication reported.

Kim Kardashian at 'Revolve' event in Los Angeles

The mum of four also showered support over her sister Kendall Jenner’s brand by asking for a complementary drink at its booth.

Kardashian even got engaged in a brief conversation with the bartended by telling him “she likes sweeter drinks.”

“She was bragging about her sister's company,” the source told the publication.

A judge during Tuesday’s hearing declared the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum legally single.