Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid take over star-studded Off-White show: pics

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber oozed their charms as they gracefully walked the runway for the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Kardashians star dropped jaws in a bustier black mini dress which had ‘Little Black Dress’ written across the side.

Jenner’s look was completed with a black cap with horns and matching gloves while she stole the spotlight in black leather boots.

Hadid, on the other hand, donned a white dramatic off-shoulder gown which featured a long train and puffy sleeves.

Gerber sported a yellow printed tee, paired with dark grey skirt as its huge puff wowed fashion admirers.

Moreover, Gigi Hadid also walked on the runway in a navy jacket with a black and blue long layered skirt.

