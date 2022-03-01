 
close
Tuesday March 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid take over star-studded Off-White show: pics

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber headlined at Off-White show amid 'Paris Fashion Week'

By Web Desk
March 01, 2022
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid take over star-studded Off-White show: pics
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid take over star-studded Off-White show: pics

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber oozed their charms as they gracefully walked the runway for the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Kardashians star dropped jaws in a bustier black mini dress which had ‘Little Black Dress’ written across the side.

Jenner’s look was completed with a black cap with horns and matching gloves while she stole the spotlight in black leather boots.

Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week

Hadid, on the other hand, donned a white dramatic off-shoulder gown which featured a long train and puffy sleeves.

Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week

Gerber sported a yellow printed tee, paired with dark grey skirt as its huge puff wowed fashion admirers.

Kaia Gerber at Paris Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber at Paris Fashion Week

Moreover, Gigi Hadid also walked on the runway in a navy jacket with a black and blue long layered skirt. 

Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week