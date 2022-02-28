What's the story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil' smirking photo?

File Footage





A body language expert debunked reports claiming that Meghan Markle was "evil" while Kate Middleton was "compassionate".

Shortly after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan attended the Trooping The Color in 2018 which marked one of her first public appearances since tying the knot.

There she was snapped hiding a smirk while Kate appeared very concerned as it was alleged that the reaction came about when Field Marshal Lord Guthrie, who was then 79 years old, fell off his horse.

After the incident, the stark differences in reaction painted the Duchess of Sussex in a bad light however, Jesus Enrique Rosas aka The Body Language Guy, on YouTube, examined the photos and associated footage to conclude that the reaction was not because of that particular incident.

"The first time I stumbled upon this picture, the caption linked their faces to Lord Guthrie’s fall," Jesus Enrique Rosas began.

“Most probably you’ve seen it with captions such as, ‘the difference in reaction between Kate and Meghan to Lord Guthrie’s fall is the perfect example of how compassionate is Kate and how evil is Meghan’.

“But here’s the thing, the two events, Lord Guthrie falling from his horse, and the features in this picture happened in different moments.

“In reality, Lord Guthrie fell so far away from the balcony that it would have been really hard for anyone there to spot what happened.”

He then revealed in the footage that the Duchess of Cambridge was simply coughing while the Duchess of Sussex chatted with Harry.

"So the answer to what happened at that moment is: nothing," Jesus suggested.