Selena Gomez is a vision in black velvet Oscar gown: See pics

Selena Gomez is a sight for sore eyes in her latest appearance at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The red carpet saw many of the nominees looking their finest and dressed to the nines. Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building is nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series and she walked the red carpet to be part of the show.
For the glitzy event, Sel, who is currently filming Season 2 of the show with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, chose a custom-made column gown by luxury design house Oscar de la Renta.
For her first red carpet appearance of 2022, the 29-year-old actress donned a velvet gown with dramatic sleeves and a slight cut at her waist. The full-sleeved gown was floor-length and had a figure-flattering straight style.
The actress completed her outfit with a statement diamond necklace, simple earrings, and an emerald ring. The Rare Beauty founder's makeup was all about minimalism. Her hair was pulled back into a slick centre-parted manner that gave us a clear look at her supple skin.
The ace musician looked red carpet ready filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes, well-contoured cheekbones, neutral-tone lips, and just the right amount of highlighter.
Meanwhile, her makeup artist Marissa Marino shared her looks on Instagram, leaving fans in awe.
