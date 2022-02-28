Legendary drum and bass MC Skibadee dies aged 54, fans react to sad news 

British drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee has died at the age of 54 on Sunday. The musician’s family announced the news on his social media account.
A post on Skibadee’s Facebook handle on Feb.27 reads, “Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born i unfortunately come some with sad news to say that skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”
The cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, tributes poured in for the artist.
Born in Waterloo, London, MC Skibadee started his career on City Sound Radio around 1993 and in 1995 he was featured as a regular at Thunder & Joy, Johnson & Johnsons, Spirit of the Jungle, and more.
His track Inside Me turned out a bigsuccess of his career and over the years, he won several awards for his work, including the 1Xtra award for Best MC in 2006, the Stevie Hyper D Memorial Award For Lifetime Achievement at the 2010 Drum & Bass Awards.
