Damon Dash thinks Kanye West is ‘new Michael Jackson’

Kanye West is turning all heads around with his massive popularity as the record producer Damon Dash recently regarded the Donda rapper as ‘our new Michael Jackson’.

During his interview with the Jasmine Brand, the 50-year-old music mogul talked about his new Netflix’s documentary jeen-Yuhs which highlights West’s journey from signing with Roc-A-Fella Records to reach to fame in the music industry.

“I was the guy who always ran around with a camera ’cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time,” he said.

“So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lot a footage, but it’s just the time, it’s always about the times. I think this is the right time for that,” Dash noted.

The executive also compared him to the pop kings adding, “Whether that’s negative or positive, but that’s just what it is.”

“Every move (Kanye) makes, everybody’s paying attention to. He triggers the world. (West) wasn’t that bold back then but he always was very confident,” he expressed.