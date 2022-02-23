Emmy Rossum to portray Tom Holland's mom in anthology series 'The Crowded Room'

Emmy Rossum, who starred in Showtime's Shameless for 11 seasons, has been cast in Apple TV+ Series The Crowded Room as Tom Holland's mother.

The Beautiful Creatures actress is all set to share screen space with the Spider-Man star and Amanda Seyfried and left millions of fans excited.

The show is penned by Akiva Goldsman with Pieces of a Woman’s Kornel Mundruczo directing the 10-episode first season.

Apple describes the programme as a "seasonal anthology" that "explores inspiring stories of those who have suffered and learnt to successfully live with mental illness."

The first season is a thriller based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes' award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Holland, who also serves as an executive producer, plays a guy called Danny Sullivan. Rossum will portray Sullivan's mother, who is always looking for a man to fulfil her dreams of salvation.

Meanwhile, Seyfried portrays a professional psychologist who is managing her life as a single mother while dealing with the most challenging case of her career.

On the work front, Emmy Rossum is best known for her portrayal of Fiona Gallagher in the first nine seasons of Showtime’s Shameless. The 35-year-old actress-singer will next appear in titular role for Peacock’s upcoming limited series Angelyne.



