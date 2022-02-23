Meghan Markle steals the limelight from Kate Middleton's Denmark visit

Kate Middleton on Tuesday embarked a two-day visit to Denmark, her first foreign visit since the pandemic began.
As Kate's pictures and videos from her first engagement in Copenhagen emerged, Fashion Museum Bath said the dress Meghan Markle wore during her Oprah Winfrey interview has been chosen as "Dress of The Year 2021" and it would go on a display.
As if it was not enough to steal the limelight from Kate's visit, Meghan Markle 's pictures with her husband Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie from their dinner together also surfaced online.
Some royal fans think it can be a coincidence but others think the Duchess of Sussex might have intentionally done this.
