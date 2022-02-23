 
close
Wednesday February 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle steals the limelight from Kate Middleton's Denmark visit

Meghan Markle makes headlines as her dress is chosen as "Dress of The Year"

By Web Desk
February 23, 2022
Meghan Markle steals the limelight from Kate Middletons Denmark visit

Kate Middleton on Tuesday embarked a two-day visit to Denmark, her first foreign visit since the pandemic began.

As Kate's pictures and videos from  her first engagement in Copenhagen emerged,  Fashion Museum Bath said the dress Meghan Markle wore during her Oprah Winfrey interview has been chosen as  "Dress of The  Year 2021" and it  would go on  a display.

As if it was not enough to steal the limelight from Kate's   visit,  Meghan Markle 's pictures with her husband Prince Harry and   Princess Eugenie   from their dinner together also surfaced online.

Meghan Markle steals the limelight from Kate Middletons Denmark visit

Some royal fans think it  can be a coincidence but others think the Duchess  of Sussex might have intentionally   done this.