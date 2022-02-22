Sidharth Malhotra mourns demise of his pet Oscar: See 

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is heartbroken as he loses his beloved doggy Oscar announcing the news on social media.
Oscar was like a companion to Sidharth as they shared a bond for the last 11 years.
He adored his pet to death and was always at his care.
To note, dog Oscar had not been doing well and passed away from kidney failure and despite repeated visits to the vet the pet could not make it.
Taking to Instagram, the Baar Baar Dekho actor shared a long note with sinking heart saying, “Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eye my Oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.”
Oscar was a lively pet open to enjoying life.
Many faces from the media fraternity came forward to extend their condolences.
Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani was in deep grief as well and reacted to the sad news.
Anuskha Sharma dropped a comment saying, ‘RIP Oscar’.
