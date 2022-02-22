Priyanka Chopra mistaken for author Deepak Chopra’s daughter in awkward encounter

‘Priyanka Chopra, I Am Sorry' Rosie O’Donnell apologizes for mistaken her for Deepak Chopra’s daughter

Priyanka Chopra fans are not happy!

The global star's admirers reacted to the comedian’s Rosie O’Donnell’s video in which she recounted her experience with meeting Nick Jonas and Priyanka.

The actress-comedian narrated that she was seated next to Quantico star and her singer husband Nick Jonas at Nobu, Malibu when in an effort to say hello to the couple, called Priyanka the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.



The 59-year-old comedian posted an apology on her social media account for not identifying the actress as she felt mortified of the incident.

Taking to her Instagram, Rosie O’Donnell posted a video initially shared on TikTok in which she narrates the awkward situation.

She says in the video, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

"So when I said, 'Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, 'Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad'. She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak'. And she goes, 'No... and Chopra's a common name,' added the comedian.

The Quantum Healing writer is a well known Indian born American author. However, he is not related to the actress.

"I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? I had one job. I messed it up all right, so Nick Jonas I apologise, and to the Chopra wife... I apologise too," concluded O’Connell.

Later, Rosie posted another video where she apologised for messing up the identity of the 39-year-old actress as she receives backlash for her first video.

"She's apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me. Sometimes I (expletive) up." She admitted her mistake and apologised to the actress.

The television personality captioned her video on TikTok,"Priyanka is her name — i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed #mondayvibes."

Rosie later shared a screenshot of Priyanka’s Instagram followers after realising that she is more famous than her husband.



