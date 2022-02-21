Channing Tatum didn’t want to kill dogs in his directorial debut ‘Dog’

Channing Tatum didn’t want to kill the dog in his directorial debut ‘Dog’

Channing Tatum revealed he wanted to avoid a ‘deadly sin’ while working on his directorial debut Dog.

The actor said he did not want to kill any dogs in the movie as people have very sensitive feelings about man’s best friend.

The Step Up star co-directed Dog with Reid Carolin and both of them are dog lovers. Hence, they decided to avoid to kill the one thing ‘that everyone loves.’

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "We love dogs over here. It's one of those things, no one really wants one of those movies. I think that's one of those deadly sins... kill the one thing that everyone loves in a movie. Just don't kill the dog — you can kill almost anyone else."

The movie follows the story of an Army Ranger Briggs played by Tatum and a dog named Lulu as they go on a road trip to attend the funeral of Lulu’s handler and Briggs fellow soldier.

The relationship of Briggs and Lulu is loosely inspired by Channing’s real life dog Lulu, who passed away in 2018.

"[It's] the themes and the feeling — it's more the bond and the relationship that Lulu and I had. I had her from the time that she was six weeks old. She was like my child, my shadow — she was everything. And this is a very, very, very different story," the 41-year-old actor recalled.

Channing went on to talk about the experience of working with a dog in a film and admits that the only errors made were on his part.

"I don't think a dog can really mess up a take, personally. Because a dog is just being purely a dog, so it can't physically mess up the take. We are asking it to be a dog, that's about it. And we're trying to craft the world around the thing so it can just honestly be itself,” he added. "So I'm sure I messed up almost everything."