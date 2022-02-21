 
Sunday February 20, 2022
Entertainment

Jason Momoa calls Gal Gadot mama

Gal Gadot turns out to be "Friends" fan

By Web Desk
February 21, 2022
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa raised eyebrows  with his comments on Gal Gadot's latest Instagram.

The  "Wonder Woman" actress shared a video to  promote her  brand Goodles . In the video, the Israeli born  actress is seen watching hit TV sitcom "Friends".

 "Friends and Goodles, all a girl needs on a Sunday," she captioned her post.

Jason Momoa was among hundreds of people who reacted to her post.

"So good. congratulations mama" commented the "Aquaman" star.

