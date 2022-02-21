Jason Momoa calls Gal Gadot mama

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa raised eyebrows with his comments on Gal Gadot's latest Instagram.
The "Wonder Woman" actress shared a video to promote her brand Goodles . In the video, the Israeli born actress is seen watching hit TV sitcom "Friends".
"Friends and Goodles, all a girl needs on a Sunday," she captioned her post.
Jason Momoa was among hundreds of people who reacted to her post.
"So good. congratulations mama" commented the "Aquaman" star.
