Vikings' Bjorn Ironside admires 50 Cent's friendship with Eminem

Rapper 50 Cent thinks nothing can change his friendship with Marshall Mathers aka Eminem.

Taking to Twitter, he posted two pictures that were taken nine years apart and wrote, "This friendship is never gonna change."

50 Cent was also among the artists who performed with Eminem at the Super Bowl halftime show last Sunday.

More than one million people including Alexander Ludwig, the actor who played Bjorn Ironside in "Vikings", liked his picture with the "Lose Yourself" rapper and many others expressed admiration for them.



