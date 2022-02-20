Prince Charles accused on endangering others in first outing after Covid-19

Royal fans are left divided following Prince Charles’ first public royal engagement since battling Covid-19.
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education during a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Thursday.
During the event Prince Charles seemed in high spirits as he was smiling when drinking tea from a saucer as he spoke to guests with his royal sibling Anne.
While he was certainly enjoying his return to normal life following a period of self-isolation, fans and critics began to condemn the Prince of Wales for not wearing a mask, especially since this was the second time he contracted the virus.
One angry user wrote: "Covid no 2 & no mask... why?"
A second commenter raised the same concern and said: "If his 5 day quarantine is over, shouldn’t he remain masked to protect others?!?"
Another person commented: "I'm not being funny but I wouldn't want to shake Charles's hand after having covid. In fact, I wouldn't want to shake anyone's anymore".
Many also came to his defence stating that he was not entitled to wear a mask after testing negative.
Nicole Kidman recently graced 'Vanity Fair' cover for Hollywood issue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been issued a warning regarding their ‘slow to action’ approach to Netflix
Home Office speaks out after Prince Harry offers to foot the entire bill on security costs during future UK visits
Britney Spear has ‘the power to bring change’ as she gears up to help other victims
J-Hope gets candid about the overwhelming presence of sadness in some of BTS’ songs
Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for protecting injured stray dog