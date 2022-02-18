Zoe Kravitz to host Saturday Night Live as she gears up for ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for the release of The Batman, will host Saturday Night Live in March

Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film The Batman, will be hosting Saturday Night Live in her debut appearance in March, reported Variety.

SNL on Thursday took to their social to share that Kravitz will be appearing as a host on the comedy show next month, with a slot scheduled for March 12.

Kravitz’s appearance will also feature Rosalia’s first performance on the show as a musical guest.

Kravitz’s turn on SNL comes as she promotes her latest roles; she stars in HBO Max’s Kimi which premiered last week and will be seen as Catwoman (aka Selina Kyle) in the upcoming film The Batman.