'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers fans personalised birthday messages

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is cashing in his fame with a special offer for fans.
The notorious conman has offered personalised messaged for all his admirers for £148. He goes on to promise his fans that the video will be up with in 24 hours of the payment.
Fans of Netflix can now get a personalised message by Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev.
"Hi everybody I am so excited to be here on Cameo," he begins in a video.
"I am Simon Leviev, if you want any blessing, anything, birthday, whatever, shout out. I am so excited to be here. I wish you a great and magnificent day," says the 31-year-old.
In another clip, he is spotted taking a swip at all the women he has conned in the past."Party like it's your last day - like your enemies are after you," he says.
People around the world are flabbergasted and shocked at the magnanimity of Leviev's cons.
"It's a massive kick in the teeth for all the women he swindled thousands out of over the years," a source told The Sun.
"Many are still paying off the loans from cards that he duped from them yet here Simon is branding himself as a celebrity," added another.
"What message are we sending to teenagers if this is the kind of person that we celebrate?" said a third person.
