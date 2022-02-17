Kanye West requests God to 'watch over him' in since-deleted post

Kanye West is turning to God for ease in his mental suffering.

The 44-year-old rapper turned to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to send out a special prayer to all those who are lonely, like him.

"God...please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, im with u and I love you," wrote Kanye in a heartfelt note.

Captioning his post, Kanye simply wrote "Love you family" for all his fans. The post has since been deleted on Instagram.

Kanye and Kim split in late 2020 before Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb 2021. The rapper still persists estranged wife on a patch-up.