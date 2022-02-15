 
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Meghan Markle trashes plans to return to UK, she 'simply doesn't care'

Meghan Markle believes that the British public is a "lost cause"

By Web Desk
February 15, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly has shelved any plans on returning to the UK as she "simply doesn’t care" about the British public’s sentiments, according to a royal biographer.

According to Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex, who is residing in California with her husband Prince Harry, thinks that Britain is a “lost cause” and does not want to return as her popularity has declined.

The commentator told the Sun: "Meghan's ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician.

"In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes. In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning."