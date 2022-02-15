Meghan Markle trashes plans to return to UK, she 'simply doesn't care'

Meghan Markle reportedly has shelved any plans on returning to the UK as she "simply doesn’t care" about the British public’s sentiments, according to a royal biographer.
According to Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex, who is residing in California with her husband Prince Harry, thinks that Britain is a “lost cause” and does not want to return as her popularity has declined.
The commentator told the Sun: "Meghan's ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician.
"In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes. In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning."
Prince Harry's smile is said to have changed over the years
Lamar Odom admitted to have done wrong to Khloé Kardashian amid their marriage
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to finally head to Spain In March for Pathan's shoot
After ‘Dholida,’ second song titled ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been unveiled today
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in trouble with Romanian fans
Pete Davidson reportedly 'handling the situation maturely’ amid Kanye West’s public jabs