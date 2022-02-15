Pete Davidson fills hotel with roses, gifts for Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day

Pete Davidson made sure to make Valentine's Day special for his ladylove Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson made sure to make Valentine's Day special for his ladylove Kim Kardashian despite her ex-Kanye West's online rants, reportedly renting out a hotel rooftop for her and filling it with her favourite things.

According to Page Six, the couple kept their celebration of love intimate and low-key since Davidson has been busy filming for a new film in New York.

Sources close to the couple claim that the Saturday Night Live star rented out the top of the Carlyle Hotel for Valentine’s and filled the space with Kardashian’s favourite flowers and gifts.

Before their love-filled Valentine’s Day, the couple were spotted twice over the Valentine’s weekend; once at Brooklyn’s Lilia on Saturday and then at Cipriani on Sunday.

Both of their outings were marred by Kardashian’s estranged husband West’s online posts about getting her back and low-key threatening posts towards her beau Davidson.

West even sent a truckload of roses to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, posting a picture of the same on his Instagram with the caption, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”