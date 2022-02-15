Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson accused of being a deadbeat father

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has reportedly 'done nothing' for son with trainer Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Kardashian, has been accused of ‘doing nothing’ for his son with Nichols.

Nichols’ rep on Monday issued a statement to Page Six saying that Thompson “has done nothing” to support his son with Nichols, whom he fathered while still being in a relationship with Kardashian.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” rep Harvey Englander said.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” he added.

Englander’s statement came just days after it was claimed that Thompson is liable to pay around $40,000 in child support to all three of his baby mamas, reported Page Six; the 30-year-old has kids with Jordan Craig, Kardashian, and Nichols.