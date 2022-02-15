Watch: Netflix unveils ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 trailer on Valentine’s Day

Netflix surprised the viewers with one of the best romantic gifts on Valentine’s Day as the streamer unveiled the first-look teaser of much-awaited season two of Bridgerton.

On Monday, the teaser trailer of Netflix’s record-breaking hit series was released online and left fans excited with the return of their favourite author Lady Whistledown, who is all set to reveal some shocking secrets of the residents of Shondaland in the upcoming season.

The one-minute teaser for the Shonda Rhimes-produced series offers a glimpse of passionate scenes involving the characters and promises scandalous connections between them in the period-drama.

The plot of season two revolves around the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton – the eldest Bridgerton sibling – and his quest to find a wife.

The teaser also features the ‘anonymous’ writer Lady Whistledown’s latest column on her identity being speculated. She says that while the town wonders about who she is, she's been ‘sharpening her knives for all of them.'





The first season cantered on Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

While Dynevor will be back for the second season, Page walked out of the show amid much speculation. The season two cast includes Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and more.

Bridgerton season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25.