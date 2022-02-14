Saba Qamar's enchanting new photoshoot becomes talk of the town: See 

Showbiz diva Saba Qamar who is totally unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices served a perfect glam look this Valentine's .
Donning an all-black mini dress , Qamar won millions of hearts with her gorgeous beauty.
Taking to Instagram, the Digest Writer actress shared her new V-Day look .
She penned her post saying, “Everyday is a Valentine’s Day."
A dewy makeup, mascara laden eyes lashes and contoured cheeks would surely make her gram family drool.
Saba never shies away from going bold on photoshoots .
Completing her look with black high heels and open jet black tresses the actress was a sight.
