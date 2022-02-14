 
close
Monday February 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Saba Qamar's enchanting new photoshoot becomes talk of the town: See

Saba Qamar flaunts her glam look this valentines

By Web Desk
February 14, 2022
Saba Qamars enchanting new photoshoot becomes talk of the town: See
Saba Qamar's enchanting new photoshoot becomes talk of the town: See 

Showbiz diva Saba  Qamar  who is totally unapologetic  when it comes to her fashion choices  served   a perfect glam look  this Valentine's .

Donning an all-black mini dress , Qamar won millions of hearts  with her gorgeous beauty. 

Taking to Instagram, the Digest Writer actress shared her new V-Day look  .


She penned her post  saying,   “Everyday is a Valentine’s Day." 

A dewy makeup,  mascara laden eyes lashes and contoured cheeks would surely  make her gram family  drool. 


Saba never shies away from going bold on photoshoots . 

Completing her look   with black high heels and open jet black tresses the actress  was a sight. 


 