 
close
Monday February 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Affan Waheed on dragging tactics in Pakistani dramas

Affan Waheed reveals his take on slow-paced dramas

By Web Desk
February 14, 2022
Affan Waheed on dragging tactics in Pakistani dramas
Affan Waheed on dragging tactics in Pakistani dramas

Pakistani actor  Affan Waheed had  a heart to heart conversation with host Maliha Rehman where he  revealed his take on the stretched scenes of Pakistani shows losing   their impact eventually. 

No matter how captivating the storyline is, the   show will not grab audience attention if slow-paced. 

In an interview with Gloss ETC, the Roshan Sitara actor  said,   “It obviously hurts to see such things, but when you’re shooting for a drama you don’t realize, till you actually watch it on TV screen. When we watch it later, sometimes we regret that if this thing would not have happened, it would have grabbed audiences’ attention on a larger scale.”

“However, we can’t help it because it depends on the producer, they also have to make money out of that project. We are helpless at that moment," concluded Waheed. 

Affan has   achieved all the success  with his diligence  without   having any artistic background. 