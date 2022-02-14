Affan Waheed on dragging tactics in Pakistani dramas

Pakistani actor Affan Waheed had a heart to heart conversation with host Maliha Rehman where he revealed his take on the stretched scenes of Pakistani shows losing their impact eventually.



No matter how captivating the storyline is, the show will not grab audience attention if slow-paced.

In an interview with Gloss ETC, the Roshan Sitara actor said, “It obviously hurts to see such things, but when you’re shooting for a drama you don’t realize, till you actually watch it on TV screen. When we watch it later, sometimes we regret that if this thing would not have happened, it would have grabbed audiences’ attention on a larger scale.”

“However, we can’t help it because it depends on the producer, they also have to make money out of that project. We are helpless at that moment," concluded Waheed.



Affan has achieved all the success with his diligence without having any artistic background.



