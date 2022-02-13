Zendaya made sure to ‘keep options open’ in early days of Tom Holland romance

Zendaya reportedly felt pulled to ‘keep her options’ open during the early days of her relationship with Tom Holland.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to the couple and during their interview with OK! They even assured fans that the relationship is ‘no publicity stunt’ for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom is “all in and making his feelings known loud and clear,” the insider made sure to explain. But, despite the fact that she “definitely loves” the actor, she was hesitant to enter into an exclusive relationship.



Tom on the other hand Tom felt “besotted” from “the moment he met her” and wasn’t even bothered by Zendaya’s short fling with Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi.

The same insider also went on to admit, “Tom didn’t show that he was bothered, but it grated his nerves,” just the same.

Till the end Tom never gave up on his lady and “Zendaya was touched by how much Tom cared.”

In fact, “He’d move in with her tomorrow if he could,” although it's possible that Zendaya may need some convincing to agree to a relocation, “she’ll likely agree to a trial period of living together.”

This revelation comes shortly after it was revealed that Tom Holland has snagged a multi-million pound home for him and Zendaya.