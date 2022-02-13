Pakistan logs over 3,200 daily COVID-19 infections, 41 deaths

Pakistan's positivity rate stands at 5.79%. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: With 3,206 new COVID-19 infections, Pakistan reported 78,398 active cases as the country continues to fight against the fifth wave of the pandemic, data from the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) showed Sunday morning.

As per the latest stats of the NCOC, the new infections were detected during the last 24 hours after 55,304 diagnostic tests were performed across the country. With a slight rise, the country’s positivity rate now stands at 5.79% while the overall caseload reached 1,483,798.





Meanwhile, another 41 people succumbed to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's coronavirus death toll to 29,772.

Despite an irregular graph of the deaths and fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 recuperation cases has witnessed a steady rise, which took the total recoveries count to 1,375,628.

Coronavirus cases decreased by 6.8%

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that after February 10, the number of positive coronavirus cases has decreased by 6.8% while hospital admissions and patients needing intensive care has also declined, his office said.

The PM was provided details of the latest figures while receiving a briefing on the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the government. The PM was briefed about the Omicron wave in the country as well as its spread globally.

According to the PM Office, the officials were told that the Omicron’s highest point was in January when the country was reporting over 5,000 almost on a daily basis.

The premier was also given an update on the progress made in vaccinating citizens against coronavirus.

The meeting was informed that out of 150 million population over 12 years of age, 90 million (58%) people have been fully vaccinated so far, and by March 2022, this number will increase to 110 million (72%).

The PM office also shared that 115 million (72%) people have received a single dose, which will increase to 130 million (85%) by March 2022.