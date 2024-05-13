Video of SSP serving tea to political leaders goes viral

A video of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) went viral on social media on Sunday in which he was seen serving tea to some political leaders during a ceremony.



Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon took action against the SSP's action, labelling it as "very wrong". He added that a written explanation will also be sought from him.

IG Memon further said that even though this action by the Sindh SSP was an individual act, he will still have to give an answer.

The viral video shows the senior cop serving tea to political leaders who are sitting in what is seen as a ceremony. Sindh minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani could also be seen sitting in the video.

However, it is not clear where the political function was taking place.

It should be noted that a video of SSP Mirpurkhas Asad Chaudhry also went viral on social media a few days ago in which he was seen serving tea to guests in a PPP function.