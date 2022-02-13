Gigi Hadid, Bella pay touching tribute to their father Mohamed Hadid

US supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have paid a rich tribute to their father Mohamed Hadid.
Bella took to Instagram and shared 30 years old photos of Hadid from his 1992 Winter Olympics, saying “I am so proud.”
“My Baba in the 1992 Winter Olympics for SPEED SKIING! 30 years ago from today! He was the only Palestinian, competing for Jordan trained by Franz Weber. Birthplace… NAZARETH!,” Bella said and added “A refugee to the Olympics. I am so proud. @mohamedhadid.”
Gigi reposted the same photos with the same caption.
Mohamed Hadid dropped a sweet comment on Gigi’s post, saying “Thank you my love. Proud to be your father.”
Kanye West did not let his heart feel about Kim Kardashian absence at his big event in LA
Kate and William lived in a quaint house in the city of St Andrews along with friends while studying
Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are redefining their entire brand after royal snub
Experts speculate upon the real reason Prince Harry felt pulled to give up royal life in favor of the California sun
Experts fear as Queen Elizabeth’s intervention dampen fiery tendencies of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Camilla reportedly ‘felt heartbreaking fear’ that ‘no one would be there’ on her