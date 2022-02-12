Prince Harry ditched ‘pressures of royal life’ in favor of California sun: report

Royal experts analyze the real reason Prince Harry decided to forgo the pressures of life as a royal, and instead chose a California paradise.



This claim has been issued by body language expert Darren Stanton, and in his interview with the video gaming site Slingo, he admitted that Prince Harry seems “refreshed by some away from the public eye.”

Mr Stanton started everything off by admitting, “His lifestyle in California, and even just being away from the constant pressures of living a set routine as a Royal, will have helped with this and it looks like he is finding his feet in his new life.”



“His voice tone and pitch are also significant in showing his mental state. In prior press conferences, his tone is very solemn and monotone. In his media appearances this week, however, we have heard a range of pitches and a mix of emotions."

Before concluding he also admitted, "We will likely see a much happier version of Harry – particularly where he is becoming even more involved in his charity work and being an ambassador for good around the world like his mother was.”