Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone's 'Mud Mud Ke' music video out!

Jacqueline Fernandez is making waves with her sizzling appearance in hotly-unveiled music video of song Mud Mud Ke, also featuring Italian actor Michele Morrone.
Taking to Instagram, the Kick actor dropped a clip of the official video to announce its release.
“Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel,” she captioned the post.
“Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section," added the Race 3 actor.
Fans are over the moon to welcome the much-anticipated video whose trailer broke internet a few days ago.
The 365 Days star also expressed gratitude towards his admirers for a massive response on his Indian debut.
"I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome,” he said in a statement. “I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage."
"It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory,” added 31-year-old actor.
