Reese Witherspoon shares sweet birthday note on Jennifer Aniston's 53rd birthday

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Jennifer Aniston’s special day as she turned a year older on Feb. 11.
The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and wished her costar, 53 with a sweet birthday tribute. Alongside a photo of them on set, Witherspoon shared what she loves about Aniston.
"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!"
For the unversed, both the actresses shot to global fame after their appearance on the hit sitcom Friends as sisters.
