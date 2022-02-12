Reese Witherspoon shares sweet birthday note on Jennifer Aniston's 53rd birthday

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Jennifer Aniston’s special day as she turned a year older on Feb. 11.



The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and wished her costar, 53 with a sweet birthday tribute. Alongside a photo of them on set, Witherspoon shared what she loves about Aniston.



"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!"

For the unversed, both the actresses shot to global fame after their appearance on the hit sitcom Friends as sisters.



