Reese Witherspoon shares sweet birthday note on Jennifer Aniston's 53rd birthday

February 12, 2022
By Web Desk
February 12, 2022
Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Jennifer Aniston’s special day as she turned a year older on Feb. 11.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram and wished her costar, 53 with a sweet birthday tribute. Alongside a photo of them on set, Witherspoon shared what she loves about Aniston.

"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!"

For the unversed, both the actresses shot to global fame after their appearance on the hit sitcom Friends as sisters.