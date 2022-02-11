Matthew Perry drops name of autobiography: 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'

Matthew Perry drops name of upcoming biography: 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'

Matthew Perry is all set to detail the highs and the lows of his life in his upcoming autobiography.

The book which is out this year, will be released by Flatiron Books.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here," Perry wrote on his Instagram this Thursday.

He quips, "I apologize that it's not a pop-up book."

Perry is famously known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends starring alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

