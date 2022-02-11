Rihanna wins hearts with her body positive gesture as she casts one-armed model for her brand

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has been monumentally praised for casting an amputee model with one arm for her lingerie brand.
The one-armed stunner, known as Miss5thave, has taken social media by storm after the undergarment company shared a sizzling shot of her to their 4.7 million Instagram followers.
The dark haired beauty looked sensational in the brown shimmery tiny top, providing a refreshing look to the modelling world in a metallic matching lingerie as she gave a racy glare into the camera.
Rihanna's fan have praised their beloved singer and her lingerie company Savage X Fenty for casting an amputee model - people applauded the body positivity and inclusion of the brand.
