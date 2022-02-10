Tyrese Gibson is hoping for 'impossible' to happen as mother remains in ICU

Tyrese Gibson appeared heartbroken as a doctor updated him on his mother Pricilla Murray’s heath condition.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Fast and Furious star uploaded a photo of hospital as he talked about his mum who remains in the ICU amidst her battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

“The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around,” he expressed.

“I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him,” added the Baby Boy actor.

“Ha (sic) paused and couldn’t respond…!!,” he concluded his heart-wrenching note.

Gibson also posted a photo of him wearing a mask as he closely checked in on his mother who is receiving treatment in ICU.



“Keep fighting mother. Please mother, we need You…" he wrote alongside the picture.

The 43-year-old actor on Sunday revealed that his mother is in coma ‘with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own.”

