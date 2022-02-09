Kanye West repeats his prayer for reunion with Kim Kardashian and children amid Julia romance

Kayne West, who recently slammed Kim Kardashian in a row over their kids, has once again prayed 'GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER'.

On Wednesday, Kanye shared photos from Kim Kardashian's Vogue shoot which features their four children, asking Almighty to "please bring our family back together."

The 44-year-old rapper's new plea comes days after he publicly clashed with his estranged wife over her parenting.



"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER", Kanye - who's enjoying romance with Julia Fox - wrote beside the six snaps of North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), Psalm (2), and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as the children played with a toy sports car.

The Grammy winner was photographed out with model Chaney Jones who is a dead ringer for his ex. Jones attended West's star-studded Donda 2 listening party. Curiously not on the guest list was Julia Fox.



Kanye West tied the knot with Kim Kardashian in May 2014. In February 2021, the 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite announced the pair had split.